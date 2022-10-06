Injection Stoppers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Injection Stoppers in global, including the following market information:
Global Injection Stoppers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Injection Stoppers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Pieces)
Global top five Injection Stoppers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Injection Stoppers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Butyl Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Injection Stoppers include West Parmaceutical, Aptar Pharma, Datwyler, Daikyo Seiko, APG Pharma, Sagar Rrubber, Bormioli Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass and Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Injection Stoppers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Injection Stoppers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pieces)
Global Injection Stoppers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Butyl Rubber
Chlorobutyl Rubber
Dromobutyl Rubber
Global Injection Stoppers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pieces)
Global Injection Stoppers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pre-Filled Syringe
Auto-injector
Other
Global Injection Stoppers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pieces)
Global Injection Stoppers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Injection Stoppers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Injection Stoppers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Injection Stoppers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Pieces)
Key companies Injection Stoppers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
West Parmaceutical
Aptar Pharma
Datwyler
Daikyo Seiko
APG Pharma
Sagar Rrubber
Bormioli Pharma
Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass
Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material
Anhui Huaneng
Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology
Jiangsu Best New Medical Material
Hubei Huaqiang High-tech
Zhengzhou Aoxiang pharmaceutical packing
Shengzhou Rubber & Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Injection Stoppers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Injection Stoppers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Injection Stoppers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Injection Stoppers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Injection Stoppers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Injection Stoppers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Injection Stoppers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Injection Stoppers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Injection Stoppers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Injection Stoppers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Injection Stoppers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Injection Stoppers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Injection Stoppers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Stoppers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injection Stoppers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Stoppers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Injection Stoppers Market Siz
