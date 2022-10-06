Global and United States Medical Textile Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Textile market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Textile market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Non-woven Medical Textile
Knitted Medical Textile
Woven Medical Textile
Segment by Application
Implantable Goods
Non-implantable Goods
Healthcare & Hygiene Products
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Bally Ribbon Mills
Freudenberg
Vestagen Technical Textiles
Elkem Silicones
ATEX Technologies
Biomedical Structures
Winner Medical Group, Inc
Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co.,Ltd.
Hangzhou Nbond Nonwovens Co.,Ltd.
Xinlong Holding (Group) Company Ltd.
Zhende Medical Co., Ltd.
Allmed Medical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical Textile Product Introduction
1.2 Global Medical Textile Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Medical Textile Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Medical Textile Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Medical Textile Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Medical Textile Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Medical Textile Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Medical Textile Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Textile in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Textile Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Medical Textile Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Medical Textile Industry Trends
1.5.2 Medical Textile Market Drivers
1.5.3 Medical Textile Market Challenges
1.5.4 Medical Textile Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Medical Textile Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Non-woven Medical Textile
2.1.2 Knitted Medical Textile
2.1.3 Woven Medical Textile
2.2 Global Medical Textile Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Medical Textile Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Medical Textile Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
