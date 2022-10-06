Air Rowing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Rowing Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Rowing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Rowing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Rowing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Rowing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Rowing Machine include Stamina, Concept2, PowerFit, Body-Solid, Life Fitness, Icon Health & Fitness, Octane, Spirit Fitness and JTX Fitness and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Rowing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Rowing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Rowing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Monitor
Without Monitor
Global Air Rowing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Rowing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Air Rowing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Rowing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Rowing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Rowing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Rowing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Rowing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stamina
Concept2
PowerFit
Body-Solid
Life Fitness
Icon Health & Fitness
Octane
Spirit Fitness
JTX Fitness
Technogym
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Rowing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Rowing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Rowing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Rowing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Rowing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Rowing Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Rowing Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Rowing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Rowing Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Rowing Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Rowing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Rowing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Rowing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Rowing Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Rowing Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Rowing Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Rowing Machine Market Siz
