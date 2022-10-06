Outlet Mechanical Timer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plugs the outlet mechanical timer into the wall outlet, and then plug the light into the timer. Turn the light on and leave it on. The circuit in the timer will then be able to turn the light on and off at times set.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outlet Mechanical Timer in global, including the following market information:
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outlet Mechanical Timer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outlet Mechanical Timer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3-Prong Plug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outlet Mechanical Timer include BN-LINK, Intermatic, KMC.CO, Titan Controls, Fosmon, Dewenwils, Woods Industries, Autopilot (Hydrofarm) and Prime Wire & Cable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Outlet Mechanical Timer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3-Prong Plug
Double Plug
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Household
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outlet Mechanical Timer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outlet Mechanical Timer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outlet Mechanical Timer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outlet Mechanical Timer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outlet Mechanical Timer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BN-LINK
Intermatic
KMC.CO
Titan Controls
Fosmon
Dewenwils
Woods Industries
Autopilot (Hydrofarm)
Prime Wire & Cable
KAB Enterprise
Camsco Electric
