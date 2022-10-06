Airplane Seat TV Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Airplane Seat TV in global, including the following market information:
Global Airplane Seat TV Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Airplane Seat TV Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Airplane Seat TV companies in 2021 (%)
The global Airplane Seat TV market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4K Screens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Airplane Seat TV include Thales, FDS Avionics, Bucher Leichtbau AG, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Burrana Pty Ltd, Collins Aerospace, FDS Avionics Corp and Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Airplane Seat TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airplane Seat TV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airplane Seat TV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
4K Screens
1080P Screens
Others
Global Airplane Seat TV Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airplane Seat TV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Global Airplane Seat TV Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Airplane Seat TV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Airplane Seat TV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Airplane Seat TV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Airplane Seat TV sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Airplane Seat TV sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thales
FDS Avionics
Bucher Leichtbau AG
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Astronics Corporation
Burrana Pty Ltd
Collins Aerospace
FDS Avionics Corp
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
Gogo LLC
Honeywell International Inc
Sitaonair
Viasat, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Airplane Seat TV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Airplane Seat TV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Airplane Seat TV Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Airplane Seat TV Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Airplane Seat TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Airplane Seat TV Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Airplane Seat TV Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Airplane Seat TV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Airplane Seat TV Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Airplane Seat TV Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Airplane Seat TV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airplane Seat TV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Airplane Seat TV Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airplane Seat TV Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airplane Seat TV Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airplane Seat TV Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Airplane Seat TV Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
