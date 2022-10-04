Global Intelligent Decision Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Intelligent Decision Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Decision Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Communication Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
Data Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
Knowledge Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
Model Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
Document Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
Segment by Application
Financial Industry
E-commerce and Retail
Manufacturing
Public Utility
Others
By Company
IWConnect
SAS Institute
FlexRule
Cognizant
Infopulse
Tellius
Quantexa
Peak AI
Synergies Intelligent System
Grupo ASSA
Seidor USA
Astral Consulting Group
Exponential AI
RXA IO
Noura AI
Pega
Experian CEE
Intellias
FICO
MachEye
ServiceNow
Experian
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Decision Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Communication Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
1.2.3 Data Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
1.2.4 Knowledge Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
1.2.5 Model Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
1.2.6 Document Driven Intelligent Decision Platform
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Decision Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Financial Industry
1.3.3 E-commerce and Retail
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Public Utility
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Intelligent Decision Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Intelligent Decision Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Intelligent Decision Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Intelligent Decision Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Intelligent Decision Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Intelligent Decision Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Intelligent Decision Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 Intelligent Decision Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 Intelligent Decision Platform Market Ch
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Publications