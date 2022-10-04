Global Blockchain-based Identity Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Blockchain-based Identity market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain-based Identity market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

Local Based

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Transport and Logistics

Others

By Company

Amazon Web Services

Bitfury Group Limited

Cognizant

Civic Technologies

IBM

BTL Group

KYC Chain

LeewayHertz

DigiShares

Accenture

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Blockchain-based Identity Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloud Based

1.2.3 Local Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blockchain-based Identity Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 IT and Telecommunication

1.3.5 Retail and E-commerce

1.3.6 Transport and Logistics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain-based Identity Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Blockchain-based Identity Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Blockchain-based Identity Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Blockchain-based Identity Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Blockchain-based Identity Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Blockchain-based Identity Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Blockchain-based Identity Industry Trends

2.3.2 Blockchain-based Identity Market Drivers

2.3.3 Blockchain-based Identity Market Challenges

2.3.4 Blockchain-based Identity Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blockchain-based Identity Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain-based Identity Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

