Global Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Neurology Digital Therapeutics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neurology Digital Therapeutics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Devices
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinics
Others
By Company
Livongo Health
Noom
Omada Health
Pear Therapeutics
WellDoc
Proteus Digital Health
Propeller Health
Akili Interactive Labs
Mango Health
Better Therapeutics
Happify
Kaia Health
Click Therapeutics
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Devices
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Neurology Digital Therapeutics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Neurology Digital Therapeutics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
