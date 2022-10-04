Global Food Grade Carotenoid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Food Grade Carotenoid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Grade Carotenoid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Astaxanthin
Zeaxanthin
Crocetin
Fucoxanthin
Beta Cryptoxanthin
Rhodoxanthin
Others
Segment by Application
Food
Pharmaceuticals and Health Care
Cosmetics
By Company
DSM
BASF
Allied Biotech
Chenguang Biotech
Dohler
Chr. Hansen
DDW
Cyanotech
Fuji
Zhejiang NHU
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
ENEOS (JX Nippon Oil& Energy)
Alphy
Divi’s Nutraceuticals
Lycored
Kemin
Synthite
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Grade Carotenoid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Astaxanthin
1.2.3 Zeaxanthin
1.2.4 Crocetin
1.2.5 Fucoxanthin
1.2.6 Beta Cryptoxanthin
1.2.7 Rhodoxanthin
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals and Health Care
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Food Grade Carotenoid by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Food Grade Carotenoid Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Food Grade Caroteno
