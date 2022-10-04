Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Scotch Tape
Opaque Tape
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Healthcare
Commodity Packaging
Others
By Company
3M
Nitto
Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
Lintec
Intertape Polymer Group
Shurtape Technologies
Avery Dennison (Yongle)
Achem (YC Group)
Scapa
Teraoka
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Denka
Stokvis Tapes
Shanghai Smith Adhesive
Zhongshan Crown Adhesive
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Scotch Tape
1.2.3 Opaque Tape
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Commodity Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2
