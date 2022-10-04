Blister Heat Seal Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blister Heat Seal Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Blister Heat Seal Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blister Heat Seal Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Blister Heat Seal Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blister Heat Seal Coating include Cork Industries, Aexcel, Sierra Coating Technologies, DSM, ACTEGA, Weilburger Graphics, Cattie Adhesives, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. and Lubrizol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blister Heat Seal Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based Blister Heat Seal Coating
Water-based Blister Heat Seal Coating
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Daily Necessities
Electronics
Others
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blister Heat Seal Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blister Heat Seal Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Blister Heat Seal Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Blister Heat Seal Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cork Industries
Aexcel
Sierra Coating Technologies
DSM
ACTEGA
Weilburger Graphics
Cattie Adhesives
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Lubrizol
Sumukha Hitech Products Industry
Celloglas
Chwen Shyang Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Ionic Chemicals
Altana
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blister Heat Seal Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blister Heat Seal Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blister Heat Seal Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blister Heat Seal Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Heat Seal Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blister Heat Seal Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Heat Seal Coatin
