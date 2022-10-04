Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace include Plascore, Collins Aerospace, Showa Aircraft, Plascore, HONYLITE, Toray, SCHUTZ, Hexcel and Corex Honeycomb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 1mm
1-10mm
11-20mm
21-30mm
31-40mm
Above 40mm
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aircraft
Aerospace
Others
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plascore
Collins Aerospace
Showa Aircraft
Plascore
HONYLITE
Toray
SCHUTZ
Hexcel
Corex Honeycomb
Beijing Ander Technologies
Euro-Composites
Flatiron Panel Products
Lasermation
Jiaxing Joybusiness
Haxcore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Honeycomb Core for Aircraft and Aerospace Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
