Hardcoat Anodize Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hardcoat Anodize or simply Hard Anodize is a dense anodic coating of aluminum oxide applied by converting a properly cleaned and deoxidized aluminum alloy component into an oxide film using a suitable electrolyte, typically sulfuric acid cooled to nearly freezing, and applied voltages upwards of 100 volts at an applied current density of 24-36 amps per square foot.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hardcoat Anodize in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hardcoat Anodize market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clear Hardcoat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hardcoat Anodize include Pioneer Metal Finishing, Precision Coating, Progress for Industry, Anoplate, INCERTEC, Anodize USA, Del's Plating Works, Anodizing Specialists and Erie Plating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hardcoat Anodize companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clear Hardcoat
Dyed Hardcoat
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Robots
Food Manufacturing
Military
Medical
Petrochemical
Others
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hardcoat Anodize revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hardcoat Anodize revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pioneer Metal Finishing
Precision Coating
Progress for Industry
Anoplate
INCERTEC
Anodize USA
Del's Plating Works
Anodizing Specialists
Erie Plating
Aerospace Metals
Saporito Finishing
AMF
HardCoat Inc.
AOTCO
T&T
Greystone
totenscoper
Magnaplate
Runsom
sogaworks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hardcoat Anodize Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hardcoat Anodize Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hardcoat Anodize Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hardcoat Anodize Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hardcoat Anodize Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hardcoat Anodize Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hardcoat Anodize Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hardcoat Anodize Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hardcoat Anodize Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hardcoat Anodize Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Hardcoat Anodize Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
