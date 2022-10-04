Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Headliner (OE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Headliner (OE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Headliner (OE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Headliner (OE) include Adient plc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries, Howa-Tramico, IAC Group, Industrialesusd S.p.A. and Lear Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Headliner (OE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fabric

Foam-backed

Suede Foam-backed

Perforated Vinyl

Synthetic-backed cloth

Composite

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adient plc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Grupo Antolin

Harodite Industries

Howa-Tramico

IAC Group

Industrialesusd S.p.A.

Lear Corporation

Motus Integrated Technologies

SMS Auto Fabrics

Sage Automotive Interiors

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

UGN Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Headliner (OE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Headliner (OE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Headliner (OE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Headliner (OE) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Headliner (OE) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Headliner (OE

