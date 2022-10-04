Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Headliner (OE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Headliner (OE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Headliner (OE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Headliner (OE) include Adient plc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries, Howa-Tramico, IAC Group, Industrialesusd S.p.A. and Lear Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Headliner (OE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fabric
Foam-backed
Suede Foam-backed
Perforated Vinyl
Synthetic-backed cloth
Composite
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Headliner (OE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adient plc.
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Freudenberg Performance Materials
Grupo Antolin
Harodite Industries
Howa-Tramico
IAC Group
Industrialesusd S.p.A.
Lear Corporation
Motus Integrated Technologies
SMS Auto Fabrics
Sage Automotive Interiors
Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
UGN Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Headliner (OE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Headliner (OE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Headliner (OE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Headliner (OE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Headliner (OE) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Headliner (OE
