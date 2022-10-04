Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
Global top five Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cooper Core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles include Prysmian, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric, Yazaki, Delphi, LEONI, Lear, Yura and Coficab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cooper Core
Aluminum Core
Others
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Body
Chassis
Engine
Others
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian
Furukawa Electric
Sumitomo Electric
Yazaki
Delphi
LEONI
Lear
Yura
Coficab
PKC Group
Kyungshin
Fujikura
Coroplast
Beijing S.P.L
Linke Cable Technology
LS Cable and System
Shanghai Shenglong
FeiHang Wire and Cable Co
Force Group
Jiewo Electric Wire Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
