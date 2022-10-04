Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cooper Core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles include Prysmian, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric, Yazaki, Delphi, LEONI, Lear, Yura and Coficab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cooper Core

Aluminum Core

Others

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Body

Chassis

Engine

Others

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian

Furukawa Electric

Sumitomo Electric

Yazaki

Delphi

LEONI

Lear

Yura

Coficab

PKC Group

Kyungshin

Fujikura

Coroplast

Beijing S.P.L

Linke Cable Technology

LS Cable and System

Shanghai Shenglong

FeiHang Wire and Cable Co

Force Group

Jiewo Electric Wire Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Wires and Cables for Automobiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

