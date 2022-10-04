2022-2030 Report on Global Paper Packaging Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Paper Packaging market, covering market size for segment by type (Paperboard, Container Board, etc.), by application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (International Paper, WestRock, Amcor, Tetra Pak, Georgia-Pacific, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Paper Packaging from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Paper Packaging market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Paper Packaging including:

International Paper

WestRock

Amcor

Tetra Pak

Georgia-Pacific

Caraustar Industries

Packaging Corporation of America

Mondi Group

Reynolds Group Holdings

Smurfit Kappa

Sappi Global

Sonoco Products Company

DS Smith

Australian Paper

Oji Holdings

Metsa Group

Malex

K R Papers

Kapstone

Clearwater

Holmen AB

Hood Packaging Corporation

MeadWestvaco

Stora Enso

Mayr-Melnhof

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Paperboard

Container Board

Corrugated Board

Kraft Paperboard

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electronics

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Paper Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Paper Packaging Definition

1.2 Global Paper Packaging Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Paper Packaging Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Paper Packaging Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Paper Packaging Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Paper Packaging Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Paper Packaging Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Paper Packaging Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Paper Packaging Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Paper Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Paper Packaging Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Paper Packaging Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Paper Packaging Market by Type

3.1.1 Paperboard

3.1.2 Container Board

3.1.3 Corrugated Board

3.1.4 Kraft Paperboard

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Paper Packaging Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Paper Packaging R

