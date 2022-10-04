2022-2030 Report on Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Power by the Hour (PBH) market, covering market size for segment by type (Engine, Landing Gear and Brakes, etc.), by application (Commercial Aviation, Business Jet, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (GE Aviation, Rolls-Royce plc, MTU Aero Engines AG, AFI KLM E&M, Textron Inc., etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Power by the Hour (PBH) from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Power by the Hour (PBH) market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Power by the Hour (PBH) including:

GE Aviation

Rolls-Royce plc

MTU Aero Engines AG

AFI KLM E&M

Textron Inc.

United Technologies

Singapore Technologies Engineering LTD

Lufthansa Technik

AAR

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Ltd.

Turkish Technic

A J Walter Aviation Limited

Ameco

JSSI

EFTEC UK LTD

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Engine

Landing Gear and Brakes

Spare Parts and Component

Airframes

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Commercial Aviation

Business Jet

Commercial Helicopter

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

