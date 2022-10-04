2022-2030 Report on Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market, covering market size for segment by type (Towing, Tire Replacement, etc.), by application (Auto Manufacturers, Motor Insurance Companies, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (AAA, RACE, RAC, ADAC, International SOS, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Vehicle Roadside Assistance from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Vehicle Roadside Assistance including:

AAA

RACE

RAC

ADAC

International SOS

ANWB

ARC Europe Group

ACI

TCS

Allianz Global Assistance

24 Response

CUPT

RESCUE Vehicle Services

SAHAYATA Global Assistance

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Viking Assistance Group

Agero, Inc

AXA Assistance

Allstate Insurance Company

Mapfre

Good Sam Enterprise

AutoVantage

National General Insurance

Swedish Auto

Falck A/S

Roadside Masters

Paragon Motor Club

Access Roadside Assistance

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Jump Start/Pull Start

Lockout/Replacement Key Service

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Auto Manufacturers

Motor Insurance Companies

Independent Warranty Companies

Automotive Clubs

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Roadside Assistance Definition

1.2 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market by Type

3.1.1 Towing

3.1.2 Tire Replacement

3.1.3 Fuel Delivery

