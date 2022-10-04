Uncategorized

Global and United States Fertilizer Nutrient Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Fertilizer Nutrient market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fertilizer Nutrient market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fertilizer Nutrient market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Nitrogen Based

Phosphorus Based

Potassium Based

Calcium Fertilizer

Micronutrient Fertilizer

Segment by Application

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ChemChina

Monsanto

Nutrien

Mosaic

Glencore

Bunge

Evonik

Dow

Nufarm

FMC

Agrium

Akzonobel

BASF

Haifa Group

Trade Corporation International

Incitec Pivot Fertilisers

The Mosaic Company

Valagro

Yara International

Agriculture Solutions

Stoller Group

Tiger-Sul

Adventz Group

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers

Wolf Trax (Compass Minerals International)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fertilizer Nutrient Product Introduction
1.2 Global Fertilizer Nutrient Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Fertilizer Nutrient Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Fertilizer Nutrient Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Fertilizer Nutrient Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Fertilizer Nutrient Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Fertilizer Nutrient Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Fertilizer Nutrient Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fertilizer Nutrient in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fertilizer Nutrient Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Fertilizer Nutrient Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Fertilizer Nutrient Industry Trends
1.5.2 Fertilizer Nutrient Market Drivers
1.5.3 Fertilizer Nutrient Market Challenges
1.5.4 Fertilizer Nutrient Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Fertilizer Nutrient Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Nitrogen Based
2.1.2 Phosphorus Based
2.1.3 Potassium Based
2.1.4 Calcium Fertilizer
2.1.5 Micronutrient Fertilizer
2.2 Global Fertilizer Nutrient Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Fertilizer Nutrient Sales

 

