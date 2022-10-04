Global and United States Automotive Powder Coating Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Powder Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Powder Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Powder Coating market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

DowDuPont

Nippon Paint

Neokem

Nordson

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

DIC Corporation

Royal DSM

Evonik Industries

The Valspar Corporation

Kansai Paint

Jotun A/S

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Powder Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Powder Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Powder Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Powder Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Powder Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Powder Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Powder Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Powder Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Powder Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Powder Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Powder Coating Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Powder Coating Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Powder Coating Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Powder Coating Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Powder Coating Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Powder Coating Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyester/TGIC Powder Coating

2.1.2 Acrylics Powder Coating

2.1.3 Polyester/Urethane Powder Coating

2.1.4 Hybrid Powder Coating



