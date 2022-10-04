Aerospace and Defense in Switzerland – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in Switzerland industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The Swiss aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $13.5bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -7.1% between 2016 and 2020.

– The military aircraft segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $5.9bn, equivalent to 43.8% of the market's overall value.

– Switzerland's defense expenditure is driven by the need to maintain a modern fleet

capable of not only defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country

from attack, but also one that is able to keep up with the demands of the humanitaria.

Scope

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?

7.4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted leading players?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. RUAG International Holding AG

8.2. Rheinmetall AG

8.3. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

8.4. Airbus SE.

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

