Global and United States Lumber Equipment Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Lumber Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lumber Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Lumber Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Harvesters
CNC Routers
Chain & Chisel Mortising Machines
Grinding Machines
Shredders
Sander Machines
Others
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper industry
Construction Industry
Timber Factories and Sawmills
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Bandit Industries, Inc.
Vermeer Corporation
Avant Techno Oy
Trelan Manufacturing
Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.
Redwood Global Ltd.
Salsco, Inc.
EMB MFG, Inc.
Teknamotor Company
UNTHA Shredding Technology GmbH
Laitilan Metalli Laine Oy
Oliver Machinery Corporation
Miichael Weinig AG
Biesse Group
IMA-Schelling Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lumber Equipment Revenue in Lumber Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Lumber Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Lumber Equipment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Lumber Equipment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Lumber Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Lumber Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Lumber Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Lumber Equipment Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Lumber Equipment Industry Trends
1.4.2 Lumber Equipment Market Drivers
1.4.3 Lumber Equipment Market Challenges
1.4.4 Lumber Equipment Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Lumber Equipment by Type
2.1 Lumber Equipment Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Harvesters
2.1.2 CNC Routers
2.1.3 Chain & Chisel Mortising Machines
2.1.4 Grinding Machines
2.1.5 Shredders
2.1.6 Sander Machines
2.1.7 Others
2.2 Global Lumber Equipment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Lumber Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Lumber Equipment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Lumber Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Lumb
