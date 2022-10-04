Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Sales Market Report 2021
Wood adhesives are available in both synthetic and natural varieties. Manufacturers are putting more focus on the production of new product varieties with low content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market
The global Adhesives and Binder for Wood market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Scope and Market Size
The global Adhesives and Binder for Wood market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesives and Binder for Wood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Urea-formaldehyde
Melamine-urea-formaldehyde
Phenol-formaldehyde
Isocyanates
Others
Segment by Application
Furniture
Plywood
Particle Board
Flooring & Decks
Cabinet
Windows & Doors
Others
The Adhesives and Binder for Wood market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Adhesives and Binder for Wood market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
3M
Adhesive Research
Sika
Tikkurila
Aabbitt Adhesives
Adhpro Adhesives
Advantage Adhesives
AGM Adhesives
Ashland
Atwood Adhesives
Avery Dennison
BASF
Beacon Adhesives
Beaver Adhesives
Blair Adhesives
Bondline Adhesives
Bostik
Brown Wood
Table of content
1 Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market Overview
1.1 Adhesives and Binder for Wood Product Scope
1.2 Adhesives and Binder for Wood Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Urea-formaldehyde
1.2.3 Melamine-urea-formaldehyde
1.2.4 Phenol-formaldehyde
1.2.5 Isocyanates
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Adhesives and Binder for Wood Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Furniture
1.3.3 Plywood
1.3.4 Particle Board
1.3.5 Flooring & Decks
1.3.6 Cabinet
1.3.7 Windows & Doors
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Adhesives and Binder for Wood Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Adhesives and Binde
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/