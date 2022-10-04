Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Sales Market Report 2021

Wood adhesives are available in both synthetic and natural varieties. Manufacturers are putting more focus on the production of new product varieties with low content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Market

The global Adhesives and Binder for Wood market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Adhesives and Binder for Wood Scope and Market Size

The global Adhesives and Binder for Wood market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesives and Binder for Wood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Urea-formaldehyde

Melamine-urea-formaldehyde

Phenol-formaldehyde

Isocyanates

Others

Segment by Application

Furniture

Plywood

Particle Board

Flooring & Decks

Cabinet

Windows & Doors

Others

The Adhesives and Binder for Wood market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Adhesives and Binder for Wood market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

3M

Adhesive Research

Sika

Tikkurila

Aabbitt Adhesives

Adhpro Adhesives

Advantage Adhesives

AGM Adhesives

Ashland

Atwood Adhesives

Avery Dennison

BASF

Beacon Adhesives

Beaver Adhesives

Blair Adhesives

Bondline Adhesives

Bostik

Brown Wood

