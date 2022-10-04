Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Lamination Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solvent-based, solvent-free and water-based types.

At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of lamination adhesives are Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow and 3M, etc, with about 36% market shares.

Lamination adhesive for flexible packaging downstream is wide, and the major fields are flexible packaging, medical packaging, industrial packaging and others.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/99331/global-lamination-adhesives-for-flexible-packaging-2021-2027-914

Lamination adhesive for flexible packaging has three types, which include water based lamination adhesives, solvent based lamination adhesives and solvent-free lamination adhesives.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99331/global-lamination-adhesives-for-flexible-packaging-2021-2027-914

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent Based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-free Adhesives

1.2.4 Water Based Adhesives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Medical Packaging

1.3.4 Industrial Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99331/global-lamination-adhesives-for-flexible-packaging-2021-2027-914

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/