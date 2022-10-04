Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Automotive Adhesive Tapes are kind of performance pressure sensitive adhesive tapes provide durable bonds for foam fabrication to keep vehicles quiet and airtight.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes key players include 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, Tesa, ORAFOL Europe, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 70%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe, Japan and South Korea, having a total share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, PVC Adhesive Tapes is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Interior, followed by Exterior.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

In 2020, the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market size was US$ 6387 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8125.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Scope and Market Size

Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share Analysis

Automotive Adhesive Tapes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Adhesive Tapes product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Adhesive Tapes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

