Global and United States Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Remote Assessment & Monitoring

Open & Cut-Pipe Repair

Spot Assessment & Repair

Trenchless Pipe Repair

Segment by Application

Fresh/Potable Water Infrastructure

Drinking Water Infrastructure

Waste Water Infrastructure

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Aclara Technologies LLC.

Action Products Marketing Corp.

Advanced Trenchless Inc.

Black & Veatch

Brandenburger Liner Gmbh & Co. KG

Electro Scan Inc.

KMB Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates L.L.C.

Krausz Ltd.

Lanzo Trenchless Technologies

Mueller Water Products Inc.

National Liner LLC.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Revenue in Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) by Type

2.1 Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1

