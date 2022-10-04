Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Insulating Adhesive Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation.

Global Insulating Adhesive Tape key players include 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto, IPG, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 30%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Europe, having a total share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, PVC Insulating Adhesive Tape is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electrical and electronics, followed by Communication industry, Auto industry, Aerospace, etc.

In 2020, the global Insulating Adhesive Tape market size was US$ 1433 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1633.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

Insulating Adhesive Tape market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insulating Adhesive Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Insulating Adhesive Tape market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Insulating Adhesive Tape product introduction, recent developments, Insulating Adhesive Tape sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

