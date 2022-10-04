Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
The adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. In our report, we discussed the adhesive used in the engineer industry, including Solar, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Metallurgy, Electric Power, Machine Tool and etc.
Global Engineering Adhesives key players include Hankel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, 3M, Hexion, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 55%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and China, having a total share about 45 percent.
In terms of product, Polyurethane Adhesives (solvent-free reactive PU) is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the application includes Buliding, Electronic Applicance, New Energy Equipment, Equipment, Medical.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Engineering Adhesives Market
In 2020, the global Engineering Adhesives market size was US$ 14760 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16960 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Engineering Adhesives Scope and Market Size
Engineering Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineering Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Engineering Adhesives market is segmented into
Reactive acrylic adhesive (SGA or UV adhesive)
Anaerobic Adhesives
Cyanoacrylate adhesive
Epoxy adhesive
Silicone adhesive
Polyurethane Adhesives (solvent-free reactive PU)
Segment by Application, the Engineering Adhesives market is segmented into
Buliding
Electronic Applicance
New Energy Equipment
Equipment
Medical
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Engineering Adhesives Market Share Analysis
Engineering Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Engineering Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Engineering Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Henkle
H.B. Fuller
Arkema
3M
Hexion
DuPont
ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS
ITW
Sika
UNISEAL
Huntsman
Anabond
Lamosa
Permabond
EFTEC
Loxeal
RTC Chemical
FCC
Fasto
Wisdom Adhesives
Dymax
ThreeBond
Parson Adhesives
Duratek
Beijing Comens
Huitian
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Engineering Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Reactive acrylic adhesive (SGA or UV adhesive)
1.2.3 Anaerobic Adhesives
1.2.4 Cyanoacrylate adhesive
1.2.5 Epoxy adhesive
1.2.6 Silicone adhesive
1.2.7 Polyurethane Adhesives (solvent-free reactive PU)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Buliding
1.3.3 Electronic Applicance
1.3.4 New Energy Equipment
1.3.5 Equipment
1.3.6 Medical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Engineering Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Engineering Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Engineering Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/