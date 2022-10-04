Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

The acrylic adhesives industry is relatively dispersed, in the world wide, major manufacturers mainly are Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken and Others. The top 5 manufacturers accounted 27.33% in 2019, while the Henkel is largest player in the global Acrylic Adhesives market, it occupied 14.29% in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acrylic Adhesives Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101388/global-acrylic-adhesives-2021-2027-501

In 2020, the global Acrylic Adhesives market size was US$ 5270.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6804.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Acrylic Adhesives Scope and Market Size

Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented into

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

Segment by Application, the Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented into

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Acrylic Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Acrylic Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Acrylic Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Acrylic Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101388/global-acrylic-adhesives-2021-2027-501

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Reactive

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.6 Energy & Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Acrylic Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Acrylic Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Glo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101388/global-acrylic-adhesives-2021-2027-501

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/