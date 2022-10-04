Global Electronic Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Electronics Adhesive refers to the adhesive for electronic appplication.
The production of Electronics Adhesives is mainly concentrated in North America. In 2019, the total output value of the region accounted for 43.73% of the global share. This is followed by Europe and Japan, which account for 21.32% and 10.81% respectively. Although that in China is not high, it is the main consumer region of Electronics Adhesives. In 2019, sales accounted for 56.01% of global consumption, while Europe and North America accounted for only 17.24% and 15.02%.
Major manufacturers in the global market include Henkel, DowDuPont Inc., 3M, H.B. Fuller and LORD Corp. The Top 3 players accounted for about 20% of the market share, while the Top 5 accounted about 25%. The market is fragmented.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Adhesives Market
In 2020, the global Electronic Adhesives market size was US$ 6129.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10050 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.
Global Electronic Adhesives Scope and Market Size
Electronic Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Electronic Adhesives market is segmented into
Optical Adhesive
Liquid Encapsulant
SMT Adhesive
Potting Compound
Structural Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application, the Electronic Adhesives market is segmented into
Transceivers
Fiber Attach
Laser Assembly
Glob Top
Dam & Fill
LED Encap
PC
Tablet
Cell Phones
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Adhesives Market Share Analysis
Electronic Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
3M
Henkel
ITW
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Dow
Huntsman
LORD Corp
H.B. Fuller
Hexion
