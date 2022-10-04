2022-2030 Report on Global NGS Reagent Kit Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the NGS Reagent Kit market, covering market size for segment by type (Blood Test, Saliva Test, etc.), by application (Academic Research, Clinical Research, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Illumina, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for NGS Reagent Kit from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the NGS Reagent Kit market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of NGS Reagent Kit including:
Illumina
QIAGEN
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Genomatix
PierianDx
DNASTAR
Eurofins GATC Biotech
Perkin Elmer
BGI
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Omega Bio-tek
RTA Laboratories
QuantaBio
ZINEXTS
Ampliqon A/S
Bioneer Corporation
Loop Genomics
NimaGen B.V.
Swift Biosciences
Lexogen
Covaris Inc
Dovetail Genomics
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
PCR Biosystems Ltd.
Nippon Genetics
TAKARA
Zymo Research
Verogen
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Blood Test
Saliva Test
Urine Test
Other
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.
Table of content
Chapter 1 NGS Reagent Kit Market Overview
1.1 NGS Reagent Kit Definition
1.2 Global NGS Reagent Kit Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global NGS Reagent Kit Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global NGS Reagent Kit Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global NGS Reagent Kit Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global NGS Reagent Kit Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 NGS Reagent Kit Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 NGS Reagent Kit Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global NGS Reagent Kit Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global NGS Reagent Kit Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global NGS Reagent Kit Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 NGS Reagent Kit Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global NGS Reagent Kit Market by Type
3.1.1 Blood Test
3.1.2 Saliva Test
3.1.3 Urine Test
3.1.4 Other
3.2 Global NGS Reagent Kit Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.3 Global NGS Reagent Kit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021
