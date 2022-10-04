Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Electronics Adhesive refers to the adhesive for electronic application.
In the global Electronics Adhesives market, the main companies are Shinetsu, Henkel, Dow Inc and Mitsubishi Chemical, with a market share of more than 50%. The main regions are China and North America, with a market share of more than 58%. Potting Compound has the largest share of the Electronics Adhesives market, close to 30%. The application scenarios of Electronics Adhesives are mainly concentrated on Consumer Electronics, with a market share of approximately 55%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronics Adhesives Market
In 2020, the global Electronics Adhesives market size was US$ 6129 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9844.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.
Global Electronics Adhesives Scope and Market Size
Electronics Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Electronics Adhesives market is segmented into
Optical Adhesive
Liquid Encapsulant
SMT Adhesive
Potting Compound
Structural Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application, the Electronics Adhesives market is segmented into
Consumer Electronics
Communication Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Automotive Electronics
Military & Aerospace Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electronics Adhesives Market Share Analysis
Electronics Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electronics Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Electronics Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
3M
Henkel
ITW
DELO Industrial Adhesives
Dow
Huntsman
LORD Corp
H.B. Fuller
Hexion
Mitsubishi Chemical
Shinetsu
Lintec Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronics Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Optical Adhesive
1.2.3 Liquid Encapsulant
1.2.4 SMT Adhesive
1.2.5 Potting Compound
1.2.6 Structural Adhesive
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Communication Electronics
1.3.4 Industrial Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive Electronics
1.3.6 Military & Aerospace Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Electronics Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2
