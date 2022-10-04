Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Electronics Adhesive refers to the adhesive for electronic application.

In the global Electronics Adhesives market, the main companies are Shinetsu, Henkel, Dow Inc and Mitsubishi Chemical, with a market share of more than 50%. The main regions are China and North America, with a market share of more than 58%. Potting Compound has the largest share of the Electronics Adhesives market, close to 30%. The application scenarios of Electronics Adhesives are mainly concentrated on Consumer Electronics, with a market share of approximately 55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronics Adhesives Market

In 2020, the global Electronics Adhesives market size was US$ 6129 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9844.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Electronics Adhesives Scope and Market Size

Electronics Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronics Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Electronics Adhesives market is segmented into

Optical Adhesive

Liquid Encapsulant

SMT Adhesive

Potting Compound

Structural Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application, the Electronics Adhesives market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electronics Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Electronics Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electronics Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Electronics Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

3M

Henkel

ITW

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dow

Huntsman

LORD Corp

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shinetsu

Lintec Corporation

