Global and United States Hot Melt Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Hot Melt Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Melt Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Hot Melt Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
PU HMA
APAO HMA
Polyamide HMA
Polyimide HMA
Other
Segment by Application
Paper Packaging
Bookbinding
Label & Tape
Hygiene
Transportation
Construction
Woodworking
Textile/Footwear
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bostik(Arkema)
3M
Beardow Adams
Jowat
Avery Dennison
DOW Corning
Kleiberit
Sika AG
Tex Year Industries
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot Melt Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 EVA HMA
1.2.3 POE HMA
1.2.4 SBS HMA
1.2.5 SIS HMA
1.2.6 SEBS HMA
1.2.7 PU HMA
1.2.8 APAO HMA
1.2.9 Polyamide HMA
1.2.10 Polyimide HMA
1.2.11 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paper Packaging
1.3.3 Bookbinding
1.3.4 Label & Tape
1.3.5 Hygiene
1.3.6 Transportation
1.3.7 Construction
1.3.8 Woodworking
1.3.9 Textile/Footwear
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Hot Melt Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Hot Melt
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/