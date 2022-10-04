Global and Japan Construction Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Construction Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Construction Adhesive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

Segment by Application

Drywall

Subfloor

Roofing

Resilient flooring

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DOW CORNING

Bostik

LORD Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

3M

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Ashland

Franklin International

Momentive

Dymax

Dap

Permabond

Beijing Comens

Chengdu Guibao

Huitian

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Construction Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Drywall

1.3.3 Subfloor

1.3.4 Roofing

1.3.5 Resilient flooring

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Construction Adhesive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Construction Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Construction Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Construction Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players

