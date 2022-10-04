Global and Japan Construction Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Construction Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Construction Adhesive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Acetate
Epoxy
Others
Segment by Application
Drywall
Subfloor
Roofing
Resilient flooring
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
Sika
DOW CORNING
Bostik
LORD Corp.
Wacker Chemie AG
ITW
3M
Huntsman
ThreeBond
Avery Dennison
Ashland
Franklin International
Momentive
Dymax
Dap
Permabond
Beijing Comens
Chengdu Guibao
Huitian
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Construction Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Drywall
1.3.3 Subfloor
1.3.4 Roofing
1.3.5 Resilient flooring
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Construction Adhesive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Construction Adhesive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Construction Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Construction Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Construction Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players
3.
