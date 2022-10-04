China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive in China, including the following market information:

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Tonnes)

China top five Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive companies in 2020 (%)

The global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive market size is expected to growth from US$ 1443.5 million in 2020 to US$ 1646.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Film Grade

Extrusion Coating Grade

Dispersible Grade

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Packaging

Industrial

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Honeywell

LyondellBasell

Michelman

BYK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies in China

