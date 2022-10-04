Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M cm)

Global top five Automotive Adhesive Tapes companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 6572.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7498 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Automotive Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M cm)

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M cm)

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Interior

Exterior

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M cm)

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M cm)

Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto Denko

Henkel

Tesa

ORAFOL Europe

IPG

Lohmann

Avery Dennison

Scapa

Shurtape

Lintec

Teraoka Seisakusho

GERGONNE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive

