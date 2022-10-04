Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M cm)
Global top five Automotive Adhesive Tapes companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 6572.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7498 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Automotive Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M cm)
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
PVC Adhesive Tapes
Paper Adhesive Tapes
PP Adhesive Tapes
Other
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M cm)
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Interior
Exterior
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M cm)
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M cm)
Key companies Automotive Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Nitto Denko
Henkel
Tesa
ORAFOL Europe
IPG
Lohmann
Avery Dennison
Scapa
Shurtape
Lintec
Teraoka Seisakusho
GERGONNE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive
