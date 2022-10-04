Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) in global, including the following market information:
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) include Vestas, Ghrepower, GE Energy, Goldwind, Siemens Gamesa, ENESSERE SRL, S&W Energy Systems, HY Energy and Ming Yang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine
Vertical Axis Wind Turbine
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Below 3 MW
3-4 MW
Above 4 MW
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vestas
Ghrepower
GE Energy
Goldwind
Siemens Gamesa
ENESSERE SRL
S&W Energy Systems
HY Energy
Ming Yang
Envision
Windey
Dongfang
CSSC
Primus Wind Power
Eocycle
Nordex
Bergey Wind Power
Northern Power Systems
Tozzi Nord Srl
Xzeres Wind
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Onshore Wind Turbine?Above 2.5MW) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
