Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Sales Market Report 2021

Needle Bonding Adhesives are designed for high volume production operations. Their characteristics, such as UV-Curable and available in a variety of viscosities, offer fast cure speeds in bonding cannulas to hubs in syringe needle assembly applications. They can resist exposure to steam autoclaving, ETO and gamma radiation sterilization exposure. (Master Bond)

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Market

The global Needle Bonding Adhesives market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Scope and Market Size

The global Needle Bonding Adhesives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Needle Bonding Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

by Material

Acrylics

Cyanoacrylates

Epoxies

Others

by Viscosity

Low

Medium

High

by Curing Method

Light-Curable (UV, VIS)

Heat-Curable

Segment by Application

Microneedles

Pen Needles

Prefilled Syringes

Insulin Delivery Systems

Others

The Needle Bonding Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Needle Bonding Adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Chemence

Dr. Hönle AG (Panacol-Elosol GmbH of Panacol AG)

Dymax Corporation

Engineered Materials Systems

Henkel

Master Bond

Mubadala Investment Company (Nova Chemicals)

Table of content

1 Needle Bonding Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Needle Bonding Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Needle Bonding Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 Cyanoacrylates

1.2.4 Epoxies

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Needle Bonding Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Microneedles

1.3.3 Pen Needles

1.3.4 Prefilled Syringes

1.3.5 Insulin Delivery Systems

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Needle Bonding Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Needle Bonding Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Needle Bonding Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global

