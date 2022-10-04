Global Chromatography Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Chromatography?is a?laboratory technique?for the?separation of a mixture. The mixture is dissolved in a fluid called the?mobile phase,which carries it through a structure holding another material called the?stationary phase.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chromatography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asian countries especially?China?and?India?are the fastest growing regions.

The worldwide market for Chromatography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Waters Corporation (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

GL Sciences Inc. (Japan)

Novasep Holding S.A.S. (France)

Jasco (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

G.E Healthcare (U.K.)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Scion Instruments (U.K.)

Metrohm AG (Switzerland)

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Ger?te GmbH (Germany)

Restek Corporation (U.S.)

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC)

Thin Layer Chromatography

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Academics and Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Industries

Hospitals/Clinics

Environmental Agencies

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chromatography market.

Chapter 1, to describe Chromatography Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chromatography, with sales, revenue, and price of Chromatography, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chromatography, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Chromatography market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chromatography sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chromatography Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Chromatography (LC)

1.2.2 Gas Chromatography (GC)

1.2.3 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC)

1.2.4 Thin Layer Chromatography

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

1.3.2 Academics and Research Institutes

1.3.3 Food & Beverage Industries

1.3.4 Hospitals/Clinics

1.3.5 Environmental Agencies

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

