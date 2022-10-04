Global Geiger-Mueller Counters Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The Geiger counter is an instrument used for detecting and measuring ionizing radiation used widely in applications such as radiation dosimetry, radiological protection, experimental physics and the nuclear industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Geiger-Mueller Counters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of revenue, the industrial segment led the radar detector market during 2021 and will continue its dominance in the future. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand from a wide range of industries including oil and gas, nuclear power plants, and manufacturing.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global Geiger counter during 2021 and is anticipated to lead the market until the end of 2027. The growth of this market in the Americas is because of the augmented demand for Geiger counters from homeland security, military, and defense sectors in the US. Nuclear terrorism is the most immediate threat to global security and, therefore, the country is focusing more on nuclear detection. These tasks require radiation detection and measurement, which is provided by Geiger counters. As Geiger counters offer quick detection and are portable, the radar detector market is likely to have a positive outlook in the Americas in the coming few years.

The worldwide market for Geiger-Mueller Counters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ludlum Measurements

Mirion Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Arrow-Tech

Ecotest

FLIR Systems

Fuji Electric

Gamma-Scout

International Medcom

John Caunt Scientific

Quarta-Rad

Polimaster

S.E. International

Soeks USA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

End Window Type

Windowless Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Industrial

Defense and Law Enforcement

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Geiger-Mueller Counters market.

Chapter 1, to describe Geiger-Mueller Counters Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Geiger-Mueller Counters, with sales, revenue, and price of Geiger-Mueller Counters, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Geiger-Mueller Counters, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Geiger-Mueller Counters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Geiger-Mueller Counters sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Geiger-Mueller Counters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 End Window Type

1.2.2 Windowless Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Healthcare

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Defense and Law Enforcement

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

