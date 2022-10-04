Global Radiation Survey Meters Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Radiation survey meters are portable radiation detection and monitoring instruments that are used to measure external radiation hazards. These instruments are designed to be handheld and display count rate of radiations.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Radiation Survey Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-radiation-meters-2022-2027-779

During 2021, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the radiation survey meters market and will continue to dominate the market until the end of the forecast period. Since the healthcare industry involves a high degree of radiation therapy exposure for the treatment of cancer, a large number of healthcare units increasingly rely on survey meters for radiation sterilization. Computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine are the three major sources of radiations in the healthcare segment.

The scintillation detector segment accounted for the majority shares of the radioactive detector market during 2021. The production of scintillation detectors is inexpensive and their performance is highly-efficient. This propels the application of scintillation detectors among various end users. Additionally, benefits such as radiation protection, high-speed performance, quick readings, and tolerance towards high magnetic field, will also fuel the demand of scintillation detectors.

The worldwide market for Radiation Survey Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Ludlum Measurements

Mirion Technologies

Polimaster

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Scintillation Detector

Nuetron Detector

Geiger Counter

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Healthcare

Industry and Manufacturing

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Radiation Survey Meters market.

Chapter 1, to describe Radiation Survey Meters Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Radiation Survey Meters, with sales, revenue, and price of Radiation Survey Meters, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Radiation Survey Meters, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Radiation Survey Meters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radiation Survey Meters sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-radiation-meters-2022-2027-779

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Radiation Survey Meters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Scintillation Detector

1.2.2 Nuetron Detector

1.2.3 Geiger Counter

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Defense

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Industry and Manufacturing

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-radiation-meters-2022-2027-779

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Radiation Survey Meters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Radiation Survey Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiation Survey Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Radiation Survey Meters Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications