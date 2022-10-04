Global Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

DAS or distributed antenna systems are components that are used to boost cellular network coverage to deal with dead spots or isolated spots of poor coverage. These isolated or dead spots are mostly in large buildings, especially in closed locations, where the cellular network is the weakest. DAS are installed as a network of a large number of small antennas installed across the building in order to strengthen the cellular network.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Americas dominated this market by accounting for a major part of the overall market share owing to the growing demand for mobile data traffic enabled by supporting devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The worldwide market for Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

Dali Wireless

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), with sales, revenue, and price of Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Active DAS

1.2.2 Passive DAS

1.2.3 Hybrid DAS

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Office Buildings

1.3.2 Shopping Malls

1.3.3 College Campuses

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South Americ

