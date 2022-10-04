Uncategorized

Global and United States Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Gathering Pipelines

 

Transportation Pipelines

Distribution Pipelines

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

ABB

GE Oil & Gas

Saipem

Technip

Enterprise Product

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Revenue in Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Industry Trends
1.4.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Drivers
1.4.3 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Challenges
1.4.4 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation by Type
2.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Gathering Pipelines
2.1.2 Transportation Pipelines
2.1.3 Distribution Pipelines
2.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Natu

 

