Global and United States NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Segment by Application

Research & Academia

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Illumina

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Oxford Nanopore

Agilent Technologies

BGI

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

Roche

Takara Bio

GENEWIZ

Hamilton

Macrogen

Zymo Research

Tecan Genomics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States NGS-based RNA-sequencing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Dynamics

1.4.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Industry Trends

1.4.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Drivers

1.4.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Challenges

1.4.4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing by Type

2.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

2.1.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

2.1.3 Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

2.1.4 Nanopore Sequencing

2.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Typ

