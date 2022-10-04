Global and United States NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Sequencing by Synthesis
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Segment by Application
Research & Academia
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Illumina
Thermo Fischer Scientific
Oxford Nanopore
Agilent Technologies
BGI
PerkinElmer
QIAGEN
Eurofins Scientific
Roche
Takara Bio
GENEWIZ
Hamilton
Macrogen
Zymo Research
Tecan Genomics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States NGS-based RNA-sequencing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Industry Trends
1.4.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Drivers
1.4.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Challenges
1.4.4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing by Type
2.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Sequencing by Synthesis
2.1.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
2.1.3 Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
2.1.4 Nanopore Sequencing
2.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Typ
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/