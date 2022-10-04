Global Satellite Propulsion Systems Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Satellite propulsion systems are used to accelerate/power a satellite into the orbit.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Satellite Propulsion Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chemical propulsion systems are the traditionally used propulsion systems that can carry a huge amount of fuel for satellite missions and enhances the limits and weight of the payload-carrying capacity of satellites. This market research report estimates that the chemical propulsion systems segment accounted for the majority of market shares during 2016 and will continue to dominate the satellite propulsion system market during the forecast period.

During 2021, the Americas contributed to the maximum share of the market and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the satellite propulsion system market during the next few years as well. The increasing number of space-based programs conducted by various countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico will be major factor driving the demand for satellite propulsion systems in this region.

The worldwide market for Satellite Propulsion Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boeing

OHB SE

Safran

Thales

Airbus

Ball Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Bellatrix Aerospace

Orbital ATK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical Propulsion Satellites

Hybrid Propulsion Satellites

All-Electric Propulsion Satellites

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Low Earth Orbits Satellites

Geosynchronous Satellites

Geostationary Satellites

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Satellite Propulsion Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Satellite Propulsion Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Satellite Propulsion Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Satellite Propulsion Systems, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Satellite Propulsion Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Satellite Propulsion Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Satellite Propulsion Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Satellite Propulsion Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chemical Propulsion Satellites

1.2.2 Hybrid Propulsion Satellites

1.2.3 All-Electric Propulsion Satellites

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Low Earth Orbits Satellites

1.3.2 Geosynchronous Satellites

1.3.3 Geostationary Satellites

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 S

