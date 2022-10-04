Global Aero Structure Equipments Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

An aero structure is a component of an aircraft's airframe. This may include all or part of the fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aero Structure Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2021, the fastening systems segment accounted for the major shares of the aero structure equipment market. The increasing adoption of data-driven manufacturing plants which includes the implementation of technologies, such as drilling, robotics, riveting, and computer-aided suits will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to aero structure equipment market throughout the forecast period. The growth in the demand for new aircraft deliverables such as lightweight aircraft parts and components will drive the aero structure equipment market in this region. Moreover, the implementation of new manufacturing processes such as 3D printing, nanotechnology, robotics, and augmented reality will further support the aircraft production processes in the Americas.

The worldwide market for Aero Structure Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KUKA Systems

Electroimpact

Broetje-Automation

Gemcor (Ascent Aerospace)

MTorres Disenos Industriales

SENER

LISI Aerospace

Stiles Machinery

Daher-Socata

UTC Aerostructure System

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aerospace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fuselage

Wings

Flight Control Surfaces

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil & Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Aero Structure Equipments market.

Chapter 1, to describe Aero Structure Equipments Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Aero Structure Equipments, with sales, revenue, and price of Aero Structure Equipments, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Aero Structure Equipments, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Aero Structure Equipments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aero Structure Equipments sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aero Structure Equipments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fuselage

1.2.2 Wings

1.2.3 Flight Control Surfaces

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Civil & Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1

