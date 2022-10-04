Global Satellite Transponders Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Satellite transponders receive electromagnetic or radiofrequency signals from the Earth, amplify these, and send them back to the Earth.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Satellite Transponders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2021, the communication segment accounted for the major shares in this market due to introduction of Internet of Things (IoT). The quality of the broadcasted channel frequency and the evolution of high definition channels will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing demand of satellite transponders for various communication applications such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, maritime broadband, and inflight communication, will also boost the market?s growth in this segment.

The Ku band segment contributes to the maximum shares of the market due to the increasing consumer demand for fixed satellites and broadcast satellites. The Ku band is used in the areas such as tracking and data relay for both space shuttle and International Space Station (ISS) communications.

The worldwide market for Satellite Transponders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

Intelsat

SES

Arabsat

Asia Satellite Telecommunications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ku Band

C Band

Ka Band

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication

Earth Observation

Technology Development

Navigation

Space Science

Other

