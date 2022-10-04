Global Maritime VSAT Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

VSAT services help in maritime surveillance, commodity tracking, identifying illegal fishing, improving maritime domain awareness (MDA), search and rescue operations, and anti-piracy.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Maritime VSAT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Ku technology segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2021 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major benefits of using Ku-band technology is the easy transmission of complex data, voice, and video signals.

The global maritime VSAT market by services segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2021 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2027. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for satellite broadband services is the increasing need for high-quality data services with a global coverage for enhanced safety features.

The worldwide market for Maritime VSAT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Harris CapRock

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Comtech Telecommunications

Emerging Markets Communications

OmniAccess

Raytheon

SageNet

SpeedCast

Telespazi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ku Band

C Band

L Band

HTS Band

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military & Defense

Civil & Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Maritime VSAT market.

Chapter 1, to describe Maritime VSAT Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Maritime VSAT, with sales, revenue, and price of Maritime VSAT, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Maritime VSAT, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Maritime VSAT market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Maritime VSAT sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Maritime VSAT Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ku Band

1.2.2 C Band

1.2.3 L Band

1.2.4 HTS Band

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military & Defense

1.3.2 Civil & Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market S

