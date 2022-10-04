Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Sensor-based gun systems are feasible as well as economical for the areas of strategic importance. Automatic gun targeting systems can use both active infrared (IR) or passive IR (PIR) sensors for target detection.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sensor-based Gun Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sensor-based turret guns or sentry gun systems occupied majority share in the market. These guns are operated from a location that enables protection and improved visibility to the personnel, which has increased their preference among the defense forces. The use of sensors in these gun systems allows the replacement of human counterparts in demilitarized areas, as these can independently aim and fire at targets. Owing to the growing concern for securing international borders, many countries are developing innovative unmanned systems, which will increase the procurement of such sensor-based turret guns during the forecast period.

EMEA dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The constantly increasing terrorist activities in the Middle East has propelled several European countries to secure their international borders to counter illegal civilian migrations. The use of sensor-based turret guns is anticipated to play a significant role in improving the deterrence potential of the joint forces in the region. Also, with many countries tightening their border protection, the use of sensor-based turret guns will increase drastically over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Sensor-based Gun Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Table of content

1

