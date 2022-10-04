Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer networking device. It is used as a part of an application delivery network (ADN) in a datacenter.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The demand for application delivery controllers is on an increase due to various development and reforms such as online banking in financial sector.

The worldwide market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software/Virtual

Hardware

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC), with sales, revenue, and price of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC), in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC), for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Software/Virtual

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 By Enterprise Size

1.2.4 SMEs

1.2.5 Large Enterprises

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 IT & Telecom

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast A

